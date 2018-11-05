Kevin Clifton hits back at Strictly viewer after dance criticism Did you enjoy Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's commercial routine?

Kevin Clifton has hit back at a Strictly Come Dancing fan who criticised his choice of dance on the popular reality show, and politely pointed out how the Twitter user was mistaken. Replying to a now-deleted tweet which appears to have given Kevin and Stacey Dooley's commercial routine a less than favourable review, Kevin replied: "It doesn't have to be street. It was a commercial routine which is one of the categories of couple's choice this year." His fans were quick to support him, with one person writing: "Don't feel like you have to justify yourself to these people Kev. You've been doing this for so long, hence the word 'professional'."

Stacey and Kevin performed a commercial routine

Others were quick to praise the pair's dance routine to Empire State of Mind, with comedienne Sarah Millican writing: "My favourites again. Pulling it out of the bag week after week. Loved it," while another fan wrote: "OMG I cried at your amazingness! Epic! Inspiring! Rewind, play, again and again!! After the week you have had. I am in awe! 10s across the board should have been." He also retweeted his partner from 2017, Susan Calman, who wrote: "I thought @StaceyDooley and @keviclifton were, as always, breath-taking and magnificent."

Fans recently speculated whether Kevin and Stacey kissed on Saturday night's show after hiding their faces behind a hat for a few moments at the end of the dance. Teasing the pair on social media, one fan tweeted: "Don't kiss her behind the hat, Kevin, you know what happened to Seann," before another added: "'Imagine tomorrow's papers with what happens behind the hat #Strictly." Although the pair are clearly good friends, Stacey's boyfriend Sam Tucknott was in the audience to cheer her on last Saturday, looking extremely proud of his girlfriend.

