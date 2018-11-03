Kevin Clifton reunites with special Strictly partner She attended Kevin and Karen's wedding?

As Kevin Clifton prepared to take to the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor with Stacey Dooley on Saturday night, he took time to share a photo of a recent reunion with former dance partner Frankie Bridge. Frankie - who appeared on Strictly's It Takes Two show on Friday, also posted a photo with Kevin and Stacey, captioned: "Team Kevin from Grimsby got the memo... calling the winner now... @keviclifton @sjdooley. Was lovely to dip a sparkly toe back into @bbcstrictly as always!" Kevin went on to dance the Couples' Choice performance with Stacey following her trip to hospital earlier this week which resulted in taking two days away from rehearsals. Despite the setback, the pair managed to scrape back some rehearsal time with early starts and late finishes, and ended up performing a dance that earned them straight nines from the judges.

Kevin and Frankie in their matching orange outfits!

Frankie reached the semi-finals with Kevin in 2014 but she lost out to winner Caroline Flack. She attended Kevin and Karen Clifton's wedding in 2015 - when she was pregnant with her son Carter - with fellow Strictly star Susanna Reid, and clearly still has a friendship with the Strictly gang.

Kevin and Karen announced the end of their marriage in March this year, but they continue to dance alongside each other and remain good friends outside of the show. In fact, their dog Betsy joined them for rehearsals earlier in the week. Karen has previously spoken about how their dog helped her through their breakup, telling Dog's Today: "It’s been a hard time for both of us and while Kevin and I are no longer together romantically, he still wants to come home to hug Betty. She’s been the catalyst to remind us how much we still care about each other."

