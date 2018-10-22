Kevin Clifton shares peek inside Strictly's costume department – and it's just as messy as you'd expect Hangers, washing machines and ironing boards take up the room

Kevin Clifton has given fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at Strictly Come Dancing's very busy costume department. And as you'd expect, the room is scattered with objects! Boxes filled to the brim with hangers, half body mannequins, and rolls and rolls of thread are just some of the items you can see in the background of Kevin's photo, as well as washing machines, laundry detergent, an ironing board and crockery and cutlery.

Of course, the slightly hectic Strictly wardrobe room wasn't the focus of Kevin's picture. Taking centre stage was his dance partner Stacey Dooley and the incredible feathered dress she wore to perform the Samba in last week's show. Reminiscing on their rehearsal, Kevin wrote, "The first time @sjdooley saw her Samba dress," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

The pair danced the Samba to Tequila by The Champs on Saturday night, finishing fourth with 33 points. Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden's aeronautical Jive took them to new heights though, with the couple ranking in first place with 37 points, including scoring the first ten of the series from judge Darcey Bussell.

Viewers sadly said goodbye to Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima on Sunday night. All the judges, apart from Craig Revel Horwood, chose to save Seann Walsh and Katya Jones in the dance-off. Speaking about leaving the series on the Capital Breakfast Show on Monday, Vick hinted that producers might have had something to do with the decision to keep Katya and Seann on the show. The pair were famously at the centre of a kissing scandal earlier this month.

However, the BBC have responded to Vick's suggestion, telling HELLO!: "It is categorically untrue to imply that producers tell the judges how to score or who to save. Each judge votes on each dance independently, based on its merits and in their expert opinion alone. The judges use an electronic voting pad to transmit their score or choice of who to save to the production gallery which is then locked in and cannot be changed.

"Only after this does a producer speak to the judges, advising them on how long they have to speak and reminding them to give a reason for their decisions. The process was exactly the same this weekend."

