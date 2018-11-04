Strictly fans speculate over Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton kiss Did you see it?

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton clearly have chemistry on-and-off the Strictly Come Dancing dance-floor, and now fans are speculating that they kissed on Saturday night's show. After giving an incredible performance of their Street and Commercial dance to Alicia Key's Empire State of Mind, the pair hid their faces behind a hat for a few moments, and viewers are suggesting that they shared a kiss! Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "Don't kiss her behind the hat, Kevin, you know what happened to Seann," before another added: "'Imagine tomorrow's papers with what happens behind the hat #Strictly."

Kevin and Stacey kiss

Despite the speculation surrounding the dancing partners' growing friendship, Stacey's boyfriend Sam Tucknott was in the audience to cheer her on last Saturday, looking extremely proud of his girlfriend. The couple - who are thought to have dated for a few years - like to keep their personal life relatively private. But there was no denying that the pair are loved up after seeing how happy she was that he was there. Sam has also been showing his support for Stacey on social media throughout her Strictly journey

Meanwhile, Kevin is currently dancing alongside his soon-to-be ex-wife Karen Clifton, as the pair continue to be friends since announcing their split in March. Kevin caught up with friend and former Strictly star Frankie Bridge - who attended his wedding in 2015 - on Friday night. He also welcomed his dog Betsy, who he still shares with Karen, into the studio during rehearsals this week.

Kevin and Stacey will find out on Sunday evening if they have survived another week on Strictly.Tune into BBC One at 7:50 pm to find out!