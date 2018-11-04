The start date for I'm A Celebrity has been revealed as Holly Willoughby prepares to co-host with Declan Donnelly The new series kicks off really soon!

The new series of I'm A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here! has been revealed – and it's just around the corner! The official start date was confirmed to The Sun, with the show kicking off on Sunday 18 November. Fans are anticipating another star-studded line up of brave celebrities, with those tipped to take part including former Coronation Street star Shayne Ward, Loose Women's Coleen Nolan and The Chase's Anne Hegerty. The show's new trailer was released for the first time at the end of October, which got fans talking when they realised that neither Declan Donnelly or Holly Willoughby appeared in the clip.

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly will be co-hosting I'm A Celebrity this year

This year, fans are looking forward to watching the show with Holly as Dec's new sidekick, who is filling in for Ant McPartlin as he continues to take a break from presenting. Ant's replacement was announced in September, and after revealing the news, Holly admitted that she is afraid of bugs, but that she was looking forward to bringing her children out to Australia with her for the adventure. She said: "The weird this is, when I first found out, it's very exciting, it's kind of bitter sweet obviously, and then you're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for - and the kids are coming with me." She added: "I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work, and Dan [her husband] and my mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted and then I go, 'Oh, there's going to be like spiders and stuff there…!'"

Ant and Dec with last year's winner Toff

Holly's This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield has been joined by Rochelle Humes ahead of her stint on I'm A Celebrity, and Phillip has already revealed that he can't wait to watch her in action. Chatting to the Extra Camp presenters, Scarlett Moffatt, Joel Dommett and Joe Swash, on Tuesday, Phillip said: "I can't wait. I saw her last night at Pride of Britain and that was the last time I'll see her before she flies out and I said good luck. I couldn't help it – I gave her a hug and said, 'Good luck' and burst out laughing. This is going to be fantastic, can't wait."

