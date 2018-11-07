Strictly fans think Neil Jones dressed up as Seann Walsh on It Takes Two Do you think the Strictly pro looks like Seann Walsh here?

Strictly Come Dancing fans have suggested that Neil Jones might have been teasing Seann Walsh in a sketch on It Takes Two, where he donned a curly haired wig and pretended to be a pretentious man named 'Neil de Jaunes'. In the sketch, Neil's character enjoyed showing off about his achievements and bore a resemblance to Seann Walsh, prompting viewers to suggest that the professional dancer was mocking him. Sean was at the centre of a scandal a few weeks ago after a video went viral showing him kissing Neil's wife, Katya Jones, after the pair had been out for a few drinks.

Neil dressed up as 'Neil de Jaunes'

Speaking about the similarities between Neil's character and Seann, one person tweeted: "Did Neil Jones look like Seann Walsh in his segment on #ittakestwo?" Another person added: "What the hell was that Neil Jones segment!" Neil has remained tight-lipped about his reaction to the kiss, but Katya issued a public apology, saying: "Obviously I apologise, and I can't apologise enough to everyone who it hurt and involved. But, the main thing - me and Neil are absolutely fine and that's what matters to me the most right now and focusing on my job and doing it as professionally I can."

Seann added: "I'm sorry for the hurt that I've caused. We were getting on well, we were having fun - we had a couple of drinks and made a huge mistake, and I regret it deeply." The scandal saw the end of his relationship with his girlfriend of five years, Rebecca Humphries, who revealed that he had suggested she was wrong after she voiced her suspicions about his relationship with Katya. Posting on Twitter, she wrote: "He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/ nuts/ mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I've questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour."