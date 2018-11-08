This new Strictly Come Dancing star is getting a celebrity dance partner How exciting!

Strictly Come Dancing fans are getting excited for double the entertainment in the next few weeks as all the favourite pros get set to team up with celebrity partners for the Children in Need special. And among them will be new pro Luba Mushtuk. It was announced earlier in the week that Luba will be partnered with Boyzone star Shane Lynch. The professional dancer, who joined Strictly this series, took to Twitter to reveal the news by sharing a post by Strictly's official Twitter account announcing Boyzone's involvement. "Sooo exciting," she wrote. Fans were quick to congratulate her, with one writing: "Go Luba! Can't wait to see you in this with one of Boyzone's finest," while another said: "Woo can't wait!" A third added: "Hope I finally get to see you dance."

Strictly Come Dancing star Luba Mushtuk will be partnered with Boyzone's Shane Lynch

Shane will be competing against his bandmates, with Keith Duffy partnering with Nadiya Bychkova – who danced with Blue's Lee Ryan in this series before being eliminated from the competition in week two. Mikey Graham will be with Katya Jones, who danced with Seann Walsh this season – and hit headlines following their infamous kiss – while Ronan Keating has been paired with Gordana Grandosek.

Luba, 28, was one of the three professional dancers to join Strictly this year. The Russian pro said of her new gig: "Words cannot express how thrilled I am to do what I love most on the greatest show on earth! I am super excited and so thankful for this priceless opportunity. I can't wait to get started as a professional dancer on Strictly... bring on the sparkle!"

The Children in Need Strictly special airs soon

Prior to this series, Luba worked as an assistant choreographer for the show, and has also starred as a back-up dancer in some of the group performances. Luba is a four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship and Italian Open Latin Show Dance champion. She was ranked second in the European 10 Dance Championships and was a finalist in the Latin European Championship. The dancer has also worked extensively with Broadway and West End show Burn The Floor.

