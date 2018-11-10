Neil Jones reveals he has a very emotional moment coming up on Strictly Come Dancing Aw!

Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones has revealed that next Saturday's edition of the show, in the Blackpool Tower ballroom, will be particularly special to him – because it's where he first met his wife, Katya. Aw! Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Tonight is the last @bbcstrictly show before Blackpool and I know everyone wants to get there but who do you want to make it??? For me Blackpool is a very emotional place because it’s where I first met @mrs_katjones and we went on to win 13 Blackpool titles together over 10 years."

Neil revealed Blackpool week is particularly special for him

The caption accompanied an incredible video of the couple dancing a jive together at Blackpool, and Neil received plenty of comments from his fans on the post. "That is soooooooo amazingly fantastic - my daughter danced in competitions there in the 1990s and we had a fabulous time! She did win a few rock and roll and solo freestyles...but you two look absolutely amazing! Would love to see you live guys?!!"

Strictly 2017 star Gemma Atkinson also adorably wrote on the post: "That's almost as good as my Blackpool American Smooth…" while another answered Neil's question by adding: OMG!!! @mr_njonesofficial you so need to be on the show with a partner next year – you're AMAZING! I think Faye and Ashley are fantastic but my favourites are @sjdooley and @keviclifton."

Saturday night's show will be the final time the couples compete before heading to Blackpool, in what's widely known as one of the landmark moments of each series. The show will be dedicated to Sunday's Remembrance day, with a poignant pro dance that will tell the story of the women involved in World War One – and footage of a special event with the Chelsea Pensioners.

