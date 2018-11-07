Coleen Nolan breaks silence to confirm I'm A Celebrity news Fans are desperate to see her on-screen again!

Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan has been absent from our screens since the recent showdown with Kim Woodburn on the show, but now she's broken her silence to confirm some I'm A Celebrity news on Twitter. The 53-year-old's team wrote: "Hello tweeties - we can confirm that our Coleen is definitely NOT going into the #imacelebrity jungle this year .... she’s looking forward to watching it from the safety of her sofa tho [winky face emoji] #DontBelieveTheRumours [snake emoji]" The post was shared along with a video of Coleen laughing during her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Coleen's Tweet

Some fans were disappointed with the news, with one writing: "That's a shame she would have been so funny to watch. Hopefully next year," while another said: "Ow, she would have been BRILLIANT in the Jungle! Hope your feeling better and miss you on my TV!" Her followers also commented on how they miss watching her since she took an indefinite hiatus from the show in September. One viewer said: "Miss you Coleen, would love to see you back on Loose Women, it's not the same without you. Hope you are looking after yourself."

After a controversial argument with Kim Woodburn - who she lived in the Big Brother house with - Coleen released a statement via Twitter, which read: "Following the constant online bullying trolling and misrepresentation of her words, actions and reactions, it is with sad regret Coleen is taking immediate hiatus from all current commitments including Loose Women and postponing her Never Too Late solo tour." The message also said: "Coleen has spent 50 years in showbusiness and 18 years as one of the most loved members of the Loose Women panel and has never been subject to such a horrifying torrent of online abuse or such a heartbreaking attack on her reputation."

She might not be joining the jungle, but hopefully she'll be back on our screens soon (without the creepy crawlies!).

