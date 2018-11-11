First celebrity confirms they are joining I'm A Celebrity Not long to wait until the show starts!

With just a week to go until the start of the new series of I'm A Celebrity, there has been much talk surrounding this year's celebrity line-up. And while there have been many reports, nobody has yet been officially announced. However, on Saturday, DIY, SOS presenter Nick Knowles appeared to confirm that he will be heading into the jungle after re-tweeting a post about his involvement. Author Mike Panett had written: "So our @MrNickKnowles is heading down under to take part in this year's @ImACelebrity, I'm sure the entire Team 999 family and DIY SOS fans wish him well (and vote for him to do challenges). Seriously - A top guy, so let’s get behind him."

Nick Knowles seems to have confirmed he is joining I'm A Celebrity

Other rumoured celebrities set to brave the Australian jungle include former EastEnders actress Rita Simons. Rita left the BBC One soap in 2016, and is set to star in theatre production, House On Cold Hill, in the new year alongside Strictly winner Joe McFadden. Other possible contestants are The Chase's Anne Hegerty, former football manager Harry Redknapp and ex-Coronation Street star Shayne Walsh.

The TV personality is set to brave the jungle next weekend

I'm A Celebrity will start on Sunday 18 November, where this year Declan Donnelly will be joined by new co-host Holly Willoughby. The pair left the UK over the weekend with their families. Dec has taken his wife Ali Astall and their newborn baby daughter Isla, while Holly is joined by her husband Dan Baldwin, their three children Harry, Belle and Chester, and her parents. Holly's glam squad have also joined her for the show, including stylist Angie Smith and makeup artist Patsy O'Neill.

Ant's replacement was announced in September, and after revealing the news, Holly admitted that she's afraid of bugs, but that she was looking forward to bringing her children out to Australia with her for the adventure. She said: "The weird this is, when I first found out, it's very exciting, it's kind of bitter sweet obviously, and then you're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for - and the kids are coming with me." She added: "I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work, and Dan [her husband] and my mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted and then I go, 'Oh, there's going to be like spiders and stuff there…!'"

