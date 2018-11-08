Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are twins in Strictly rehearsals If you spend enough time with someone, apparently you begin dressing like them!

Kevin Clifton revealed that he and his Strictly Come Dancing celeb partner Stacey Dooley are slowly starting to look like twins after the pair accidentally wore very similar outfits to rehearsals on Thursday. Sharing a photo of himself with Stacey in matching brown jumpers, black trousers and cream trainers on Instagram, he wrote: "When you realise you're turning into your dance partner @sjdooley." Fans were quick to joke over the hilarious snap, with one person writing: "You could do worse," while another added: "Love it, love you both. And as Bruce would say keep dancing."

Kevin and Stacey dressed the identical outfits for rehearsals

Kevin and Stacey regularly share snaps of one another on social media, and the professional dancer recently paid an adorable tribute by calling her a "beautiful little dancer" on Twitter. The Latin champion replied to a tweet from Marian Keyes, which read: "Stacey Dooley is a REMARKABLE person. So brave and compassionate but so full of joy and charisma. She's one of the most LOVEABLE people ever. I could NOT LOVE HER MORE." Kevin retweeted the message and wrote: "And turning into a beautiful little dancer too," with a sweet smiling emoji.

Although the pair are clearly close friends, Stacey is in a long-term relationship with personal trainer Sam Tucknott, who was in the audience cheering the pair along on Saturday. Sam looked extremely proud of his girlfriend, though the pair like to keep their personal life relatively private. However, the documentarist has revealed the one crush she does have – on Prince Harry! The 31-year-old exclusively told HELLO! magazine: "I would love to meet Harry, I've got a big crush on Harry - I probably shouldn't say that because you're HELLO magazine! But Meghan is a super mega-babe, so maybe I should look elsewhere. I am drawn to fellow gingers though!"

