Doctor Who finale details revealed – and it sounds amazing! Doctor Who's finale is just four weeks away!

Although it seems like it started just yesterday, Doctor Who has just four more episodes before we say goodbye to the Doctor and team TARDIS until the New Year's Day special in 2019. Since we're not far from the finale, the BBC has announced the official synopsis for the final two episodes, and they sound seriously intense! The penultimate episode will be based in Norway, and the synopsis reads: "On the edge of a Norwegian fjord, in the present day, The Doctor, Ryan, Graham and Yaz discover a boarded-up cottage and a girl named Hanne in need of their help. What has happened here? What monster lurks in the woods around the cottage – and beyond?"

The next episode is titled Kerblam

Meanwhile, the finale episode will be titled The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos, and reads: "On the planet of Ranskoor Av Kolos, lies the remains of a brutal battlefield. But as the Doctor, Graham, Yaz and Ryan answer nine separate distress calls, they discover the planet holds far more secrets. Who is the mysterious commander with no memory? What lies beyond the mists? Who or what are the Ux? The answers will lead the Doctor and her friends towards a deadly reckoning."

READ:Doctor Who fans have emotional reaction to the new TARDIS

Loading the player...

The series showrunner, Chris Chibnall, opened up about filming the New Year special at San Diego Comic Con, explaining: "We seem to be filming 11 episodes, and it's only a series of 10. I would definitely think there's another episode after the end of the series." Former showrunner Stephen Moffatt admitted it was difficult finding new ideas over Christmas, previously explaining: "I sort of think we might have mined, and possibly over mined, every single thing we could about Christmas in Doctor Who and the last time we more or less ignored it." Fans have been enjoying the new series, with one tweeting: "I don't want the series to end, I've really enjoyed it so far," while another added: "I'm going to need another dozen episodes after Christmas."

READ: Doctor Who announces Christmas plans – and it's bad news for fans!