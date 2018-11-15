Jamie Redknapp didn't know his dad was doing I'm a Celebrity Jamie Redknapp only found out about his dad going into the jungle after reading about it!

Jamie Redknapp has revealed that he had no idea that his dad, footballer manager Harry Redknapp, was taking part in I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! until he read about it. The retired footballer admitted that his famous dad had kept the news a secret because he didn't want his son to "tell him off". Chatting to The Sun about Harry's upcoming jungle adventure, Jamie said: "I read that he was doing it, so I went to him, 'What's going on? You're doing the jungle?' He said, 'I didn't want to tell you, you'll tell me off.'"

Jamie with his dad, Harry

Speaking about his dad's fears, he added: "Dad hasn't really got any phobias, to be honest. As a kid he was never worried about spiders. I'm worried about him with the shower scene in his pants!" Speaking about joining the show, Harry joked: "I don't have any idea what I'm in for, no. Who's going to wash my pants? ...I'm pretty useless at looking after myself." The 71-year-old will be joined in the jungle by John Barrowman, Emily Atack and Ruth Simons. Speaking about the show, John said: "The Bucktucker Trials don't frighten me, they concern me... If somebody is not motivated to get those stars, I might be unforgiving."

READ: Holly Willoughby has already revealed the two I'm a Celebrity late arrivals

Loading the player...

Noel Edmonds also rumoured to be joining as a late arrival. Speaking about the signing, an insider told The Mirror: "ITV was desperate to get Noel - he's a huge name to secure and everyone has high hopes he'll pull in plenty of ratings." It is also though that the star will be receiving a huge pay out of £600,000 to make the appearance, a record in the history of the show.

GALLERY: I'm a Celebrity 2018: First official photos of line-up released!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.