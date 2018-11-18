Aljaz Skorjanec emotionally praises Kate Silverton's parenting after leaving Strictly They performed their last dance together at Blackpool

Aljaz Skorjanec has praised celebrity dance partner Kate Silverton after the pair were voted off Strictly Come Dancing at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Sunday evening. Aljaz called Kate an "incredible woman" and an "incredible mother" after performing on the show for the last nine weeks together. They faced Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse in the dreaded dance-off, but the four judges unanimously voted to save Graeme and Oti. Describing her time at Blackpool to presenter Tess Daly, 48-year-old Kate said: "I got to dance twice, went up in a hot air balloon twice, and I loved it twice." She then emotionally said to Aljaz: "We have had what? Eleven weeks. And you have got me ballroom dancing," before telling the audience: "I am forever grateful to this man."

Aljaz and Kate danced the American Smooth

Aljaz was just as complimentary of his new friend Kate, saying: "I have to say we started every single dance from scratch and I am so impressed. Every week going out there and delivering incredible performances, for someone that has never performed in her life I am so incredibly proud of you. You have taught me so much, you’re such an incredible woman, you’re an incredible mother and thank you honestly it has been an amazing series. I’m never going to forget it and thanks to all of you who supported us."

BBC journalist Kate - who has two children with husband Mike Heron - recently revealed that the show had "energised" her marriage. Talking about what her husband said about the Strictly curse, she told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain: "I would call it marriage magic...He did say to me, 'if the roles were reversed'. Yeah, it wouldn't happen! My husband is very, very cool with it, and more to the point is loving the impact it’s having on his wife."

There are now seven couples left in the Strictly competition, meaning things are really starting to heat up now - who will survive next week's show?

