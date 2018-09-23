Aljaz Skorjanec's sweet message to Kate Silverton after their Strictly kiss They shared an unexpected kiss on the dance floor

Strictly dancer Aljaz Skorjanec has praised partner Kate Silverton after the pair ended their first dance with an unexpected kiss on the lips on Saturday's live episode. Kate and Aljaz performed to Tom Jones' Kiss before dramatically kissing each other for a surprising end! Kate's husband Mike Heron was in the audience cheering his wife on and Claudia Winkleman joked: “Your husband coped with you kissing him!” after judge Bruno Tonioli excitedly shouted: "You don't get that on the new at lunchtime - you can be such a saucy minx!" Aljaz has since tweeted Kate to tell her: "Well!!! @katesilverton1 you smashed it last night! You were sassy, classy, beautiful..... All of it!:) Cheers for letting me dance with you:) Can’t wait to get back to rehearsals for our second dance!"

In the run-up to the first live show, Aljaz and Kate looked like they had lots of fun in the photos they shared with fans. The BBC newsreader re-posted a photo of the pair having a ball in the studios, despite Kate revealing her nerves."Love love this from @AljazSkorjanec today - still cannot imagine how I will pull off the dance in just over a week's time but if anyone can get me there he can x @bbcstrictly #strictly #day4," she wrote on Twitter. The pair were pictured laughing and giggling their heads off as they got down to rehearsals.

Kate has also previously spoken about juggling Strictly with motherhood. She told HELLO!: "The reason why I have never done Strictly before is because I have two children. My kids are too young, now they are four and nearly seven - I just thought now it would be a good time to take part," before adding: "I can get the children involved which is great. But I have only been only working part-time since I came back from maternity leave. So I'm taking some time adjusting."

