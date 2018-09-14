Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjanec are the perfect Strictly partners in fun new snaps The first Strictly Come Dancing live show will air next week

Kate Silverton and her dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec look like they're having the best time rehearsing for their first Strictly Come Dancing live show. The BBC newsreader has reposted a photo of the pair having a ball in the studios, despite Kate revealing her nerves.

"Love love this from @AljazSkorjanec today - still cannot imagine how I will pull off the dance in just over a week's time but if anyone can get me there he can x @bbcstrictly #strictly #day4," she wrote on Twitter. The pair were pictured laughing and giggling their heads off as they got down to rehearsals.

The pair looked like they were having a ball

The first live show will air next weekend, and it's clear from social media that other celebrities are feeling just as overwhelmed as Kate. Fellow contestant Katie Piper shared a selfie with her pro dancer Gorka Marquez and tweeted: "Day 2 in the bag and I can confirm this man has the patience of a saint." DJ Vick Hope, who has been paired with newcomer Graziano Di Prima, also wrote on Twitter: "And so it begins!! Thank you @GrazianoDiPrima for being so patient with me."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan bid sad farewell at palace

Meet the new Strictly dancers:

Loading the player...

Meanwhile, Strictly fan favourite Anton du Beke opened up to HELLO! about his first day of training with Susannah Constantine, saying: "First day today, it was great. I will tell you, after today, I think there is a long run for us because she is absolutely brilliant." Complimenting Susannah further, Anton added: "She has great form, lovely style, great enthusiasm and great timing. She also has a wonderful personality."

MORE: Why Duchess Kate has had a longer maternity leave with Prince Louis

And when asked what his thought were about being paired with an older celebrity again, Anton was quick to quip back: "Well, Debbie McGee was one of the older contestants and she went to the final, I don't see why Susannah shouldn't."

Make sure you never miss a STRICTLY story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.