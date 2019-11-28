Where Ant & Dec stay on I'm a Celeb: Inside the £1800 per night Palazzo Versace The celebrity campmates will be dreaming of the luxurious space...

While the I'm a Celebrity contestants sleep in hammocks, shower in a waterfall, eat rice and beans and await the news of who is the next to face a gruelling Bushtucker Trial, the luxurious five-star hotel they stayed in shortly before entering the jungle is nothing but a distant dream.

Located just a short drive away from the filming location of the ITV show, the Palazzo Versace hotel on the Gold Coast of Australia, which opened in 2000, is home to 200 rooms and 72 condominium apartments. From the moment guests step into the entrance, they are greeted with an air of luxury and glamour with hand-painted gold vaulted ceilings and an antique chandelier that once hung in the grand State Library of Milan.

Every night, hosts Ant and Dec retreat to the opulent hotel where they are likely staying in one of the two- and three-bedroom apartments costing around £1,800 per night. They are all designed with tailor-made Versace furnishings and feature private terraces with plunge pools or spas, as well as granite work surfaces in the kitchen, green and yellow upholstered scatter cushions, and a marble-look bathroom. Other facilities Ant and Dec may be able to enjoy include their own BBQ and outdoor seating areas where they can dine al fresco while enjoying beautiful sea views.

While they're not relaxing in their rooms, they can take advantage of the 63-meter pool area, white sand beach, and spa and fitness centre, which I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp stars Emily Atack, Joel Dommet and Ryan Thomas have all tried out. Videos Emily has posted on Instagram show her working out on an exercise bike in the fitness centre and sipping cocktails around the pool.

The campmates will return to the hotel after they are voted off the show, and we imagine the three award-winning restaurants will be the first place they want to visit, provided there is no rice and beans on the menu! Not all of their treat foods will be up for grabs, but the celebrities can tuck into homemade pasta, seafood buffet lunch and high tea with martinis and decadent treats - you never know, Ian Wright may even be able to get his hands on his favourite Victoria sponge!

As well as providing hours of entertainment for the presenting duo, Declan Donnelly will likely be enjoying some family time with wife Ali Astall and their young daughter Isla. Australia has a special meaning for the pair as they got engaged while working there back in November 2014.

