This popular Strictly pro dancer announces retirement

Strictly Come Dancing has seen many popular pro dancers come and go since the first ever series in 2004. And on Monday's episode of It Takes Two, it was announced that popular pro Robin Windsor is retiring from dancing. Robin – who became a professional dancer on the BBC One show in 2010 until 2014 – revealed the news to host Zoe Ball during the programme's Choreography Corner segment. Zoe asked the dance veteran: "We have missed your sir, what has been keeping you away from us for so long?" to which he replied: "I've been on tour. I'm about to finish my farewell tour and retire." Robin then went on to explain that his last ever show will be on Sunday in West End. "So it will be a good night," he said.

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Robin Windsor is retiring from dancing

Robin was first partnered with actress Patsy Kensit Series 8 of Strictly, and the couple reached seventh place in the competition. For Series 9, he was teamed with actress Anita Dobson, but were eliminated midway through the series after he was unable to dance for a week due to an injury. In 2010, Robin came back to the show, this time with Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley, where they reached the semi-finals. Robin's last partner was Dragon's Den panellist Deborah Meaden in 2013. While he was due to participate in the show the following year, he was replaced by Trent Whiddon following a back injury.

Robin has remained close to former dance partner Lisa Riley

Like all pro dancers, Robin formed strong friendships with the celebrities he was partnered with, in particular Lisa. The duo were won over the audience with their chemistry, and Lisa was in the audience to watch Robin's show on Monday night. Taking to Twitter the following day, the Loose Women panellist wrote: "CRAZY PROUD of my best friend @Robinwindsor last night, I literally cried like a baby all the way through the show from start to finish. I adore you,like a Phoenix you keep RISING! Also to @AnyaGarnisLA and the entire cast you were sensational. I’ll remember last night for."

Earlier in the year, Robin opened up about their close relationship while talking to HELLO!. "Lisa is a very special person," the dancer added. "We all expected her to be the joke contestant – just based on her size. She wanted to go out there and prove that you don't have to be a certain size to be able to dance. And she did that, not only that, we created the best friendship in the world."

He continued: "We are still best friends, she lives 10 minutes away from me. We see each other all the time. Seeing her progress over the last two years and all of that weight loss has been absolutely amazing." Robin confessed that he still feels nostalgic during this time of the year when the new line-up is announced each year. "I do miss my time on Strictly," the professional dancer revealed. "It was a wonderful show to work on. When it comes to this time of the year, people started to get paired up with their celebrities that's when I start to miss it. I think, 'Who would I have got if I was still there?

