Fans think Strictly's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson will get married after latest post The popular couple met on the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing

Since meeting each other in last year's Strictly Come Dancing, pro dancer Gorka Marquez and former Emmerdale actress Gemma Atkinson have been inseparable. And after a romantic weekend together to celebrate Gemma's birthday, fans have predicted that marriage will soon be on the cards. Gemma took to Instagram on Monday to share a loved-up photo of the pair on the beach in Blackpool – where Gorka was working during the Strictly Blackpool special on Saturday. Fans were quick to comment on their happy relationship, with one writing: "Proposal and babies the way you two are going," while another said: "Marriage and babies!" while another posted an emoji of an engagement ring emoji.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are very much in love

Gemma and Gorka first confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day following rumours of their blossoming romance, and the pair have already spoken about their future together. Gemma previously told HELLO! that Gorka was The One, saying: "Gorka is like my best mate. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well. I hope he's The One, otherwise I wouldn't be with him." Gorka added: "She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I'm lucky to have her beside me."

The happy couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

The pair have also spoken about their hopes to start a family together. During an appearance on Lorraine earlier in the year, Gemma told host Lorraine Kelly: "In ten years, when I hopefully have a couple of kids running around, I don't want to get out of breath running up the stairs after them. It's nice to have someone tell you, 'You are beautiful' regardless." Gemma had previously opened up about having children, telling Digital Spy that she still feels "too young". She said: "If the grace of God I can have a baby, I still feel too young yet. I'm 33 and there's still things I want to do and places we want to travel to. It's hard enough with two dogs so I don't know how people do it with babies as well."

Gemma Atkinson speaks to HELLO! about her relationship with Gorka

