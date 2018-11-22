First look at Dancing on Ice 2019 is here! The polar bear who wants to be an ice skater is back

Strictly Come Dancing will be coming to a close in December, but not to worry, because Dancing on Ice will be back in January 2019! ITV shared a first look at the trailer for the upcoming series, which marks the return of the adorable ice skating polar bear who won the hearts of the nation in 2017! Continuing the story of the polar bear who wanted to be an ice skater, this time round the cute polar bear's even cuter cub finds himself in serious trouble as the ice begins to break as the ice skates with his squirrel friend.

The polar bears cub gets into trouble on the ice

Of course, the pair's battle to leave the ice before it's too late ends up becoming a beautiful dance number! The full trailer will launch on Friday 23 November, and we can't wait! Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be presenting the show once more, and have shared a snap of themselves ahead of the show. Phil uploaded the snaps on Instagram and Snapchat. Dressed in a tuxedo while standing next to Holly, who looked incredible in a white, one-shoulder gown that featured a lace overlay, he wrote: "Photo shoot for @dancingonice... @hollywilloughby has no idea I was feeling left out with the shoulder dressing thing."

The pair also starred in a short Snapchat video, posing against a green screen, with Holly dressed in an elegant black number. Speaking to the camera, Phil said: "Look who I am reunited with," before turning the camera to Holly, who said: "Hi! Hello!" Phil continued: "So, what would this mean? If you're in a frock like that and I'm in a suit like this…" "Oh, are we doing our weekly supermarket shop?" Holly quipped. "That's what it is, that's why we'd be dressed in sparkles." The pair then confirmed that they were preparing for the return of the popular TV competition.

