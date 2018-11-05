The first Dancing on Ice couples confirmed - and one pairing already know each other! Fancy that?!

The first two Dancing on Ice couples have officially been announced - and it looks like one pairing, in particular, already know each other pretty well. Coronation Street star Jane Danson and professional skater Sylvain Longchambon are now in training before the show starts in January - and it appears that the duo have actually known each other for quite for some time, with French skater Sylvian being married to Jane's long-time friend and Corrie co-star Samia Longchambon!

Jane Danson will hit the ice with professional skater Sylvain Longchambon

The actresses are known for their close professional relationship having worked together for nearly two decades, with Jane playing Leanne Battersby on the hit soap since 1997, and Samia joining the cast as Maria Connor in 2000. But the stars are also firm friends away from the cobbles as well, with Samia, 36 inviting Jane, 39 to her fairytale wedding with Sylvian, 37 in August 2016. The lovebirds met as partners on the ITV skating show five years ago. Having been close friends for such a long time, we expect Samia will be cheering on both her co-star and her husband in the audience during the live shows.

Meanwhile, former X Factor contestant Saara Aalto has been paired up with professional skater Hamish Gaman. The brand new series of the ITV show, which begins in January 2019, is set to be one of the best so far, with a whole host of glamorous celebrities already in rehearsals, including Jane. Speaking on Loose Women, the Corrie actress said she is throwing herself into the show, choosing to cut down her appearances on Coronation Street to give skating her full focus: "I'll still be there, but maybe not as much as I usually am. Obviously, it's a huge commitment and I want to get stuck into it. I'm going to have a quieter patch within the story."

