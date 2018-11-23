Anthony McPartlin had a cameo on I'm a Celebrity – did you spot it? Did you hear Ant McPartlin on I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp?

I'm a Celebrity fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of Ant McPartlin on the popular reality show – but only for a brief moment! The presenter, who has missed the 2018 series in order to focus on his treatment after a struggle with alcohol addiction, provided the voiceover for the throwback clip that was played in an episode of Extra Camp. The clip, from 2002, showed Uri Geller attempt to communicate with Michael Jackson by meditating. In the voiceover, Ant says: "His jungle communication system doesn't seem to be working very well as Michael Jackson's birthday is in fact tomorrow."

Ant has been replaced by Holly for the 2018 series

Although viewers have warmed to Holly Willoughby, who is filling Ant's shoes while presenting the show alongside Declan Donnelly, fans have spoken about how much they miss the presenter on the show, with one person writing: "Loving this year's #imaceleb. Dec and @hollywills are doing a fabulous job! Miss Ant though, hope to see him back where he belongs next year," while another added: "Think the show is definitely missing Ant already." A third person defended Holly, writing: "You can't expect Holly and Dec to have the same onscreen relationship as Ant and Dec. A+D have been a double act FOREVER. There's going to be an adjustment period for Dec getting used to working with someone else and for Holly to find her feet."

Ant gave Holly his seal of approval ahead of the show's premiere on Twitter, writing: "All the very best of luck little fella and @hollywills for the show tonight. Lots of love from the big fella! A. I'm A Celeb. X." In a statement, he wrote: "My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off. I'd like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year."

