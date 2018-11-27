The first sneak peek of this year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special Who's excited for this year's Strictly Christmas special?

The stars of this year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special came together on Monday evening to film the extravaganza, with some of the professionals and celebrities taking to Instagram to post behind-the-scene snaps. Sharing the first sneak peek was from Katya Jones, who looked absolutely sensational a pale blush pink ball gown style dress. "And on Monday, we dance," she cryptically posted. Bit one of the biggest giveaways was Katie Piper's Insta story which saw her reunite with dance partner Gorka Marquez, who wore a green and blue suit.

Katya Jones shared this pretty snap on Monday

Caroline Flack, who won the series in 2014, was also back on set with the Love Island host posting videos with Janette Manrara. She will no doubt be hoping to get her hands on the coveted glitter ball once again as she returns to the show, but she’ll be facing competition from EastEnders star Jake Wood, who reached the semi-finals in the same series, and former JLS singer Aston Merrygold, who starred in the 2017 series. Other stars joining the line-up include Ann Widdecombe, who famously competed on the show in 2010 alongside Anton du Beke, 2015 semi-finalist Anita Rani, and cricketer Michael Vaughan.

Katie Piper was reunited with Gorka Marquez

The theme for the 2018 Christmas special is "fairy tales and making dreams come true". Each of the contestants will perform a Christmas-inspired routine in a bid to impress the judges and get their hands on the Silver Star trophy. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will resume hosting duties, while Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas will take their usual seats at the judging table. The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2018 will air on Christmas Day on BBC1.

