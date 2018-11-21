Katya Jones hints at new role on Strictly She has her pick of dream jobs

Although Katya Jones is still dancing in the Strictly Come Dancing cast after leaving the competition with Seann Walsh in week six, it looks like the professional dancer has found a new appreciated talent elsewhere on the show. Co-star Graziano Di Prima caught 29-year-old Katya helping out in the costume department on Wednesday, and she certainly looked like she knew what she was doing with a needle and thread. Katya then shared the video he took, along with the caption: "And as per usual, I'm in wardrobe."

This wasn't the first time that Katya revealed her love of the wardrobe department, meaning that this could be a new venture for the dancer. In another post last month, she wrote: "Those who know me, can tell you that any spare minute I have on Friday and Saturday I spend in wardrobe. Not just because these guys are amazing and we feel like family, they make my weekends fun and exciting and I love spending time with them, but also because they work so hard to make us look good and I love helping them with little things to make their job a little easier! Here i was caught in action glueing some fringe . If you can’t find me - I’m in Wardrobe!"

Meanwhile, Katya's husband Neil Jones, also found himself going through a different experience at work: he finally got a dance partner. Neil will dance with Anita Ranithe, who reached the semi-finals in 2015 with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko, for the Strictly Christmas special this year. The pair will be joined by legendary celebrity contestant Ann Widdecombe, who will reunite with her old dancer partner Anton Du Beke. Katya Jones, is noticeably absent from the line-up - but maybe she'll be found in wardrobe for the special?