What's on TV this weekend: Our top picks from Friday 23 November to Sunday 25 November Find out what's on TV this weekend!

Now we're gearing up for Christmas, this weekend is full of great telly and, with a couple of blankets and a glass of mulled wine in hand, it's never been so tempting to cancel all of your weekend plans and snuggle up with our top pick TV shows below! From Dynasties to the latest Louis Theroux documentary, here's what you could be watching…

Friday 23 November

The Graham Norton Show - 10.40pm on BBC One

Graham is chatting away to a seriously star-studded couch this weekend! He is joined by Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman, who discusses her new crime thriller Destroyer and how she struggled to switch off from the role at home, along with actor and writer Stephen Fry, who has written his second book on Greek mythology, stand-up comedian Joe Lycett and Olympic and Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas. Also featuring a show stopping musical performance from everyone's favourite boy band, Take That, who reveal whether their upcoming tour will be their last.

Would I Lie to You? – 9:30pm on BBC One

Did Richard Osmon really devise a weird Rock, Paper, Scissors? Is 'Jamie' Daisy May Cooper's ex-boyfriend, Lee Mack's home intruder or Rory Reid's tattoo twin? Was Lee Mack really invited to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Watch the two teams attempt to work out who is telling lies and who is telling the truth to gain points and give us some laughs along the way.

The Imitation Game – 8pm on ITV

Do you love watching talented people do seriously accurate impressions? In this new panel show, hosted by Alexander Armstrong, impressionists Debra Stephenson and Rory Bremner take on the challenge of impersonating celebs and voicing famous films for points. The first episode will also see Jess Robinson and Luke Kempner join the talented pair for musical impressions. We can't wait to watch!

Saturday 24 November

Strictly Come Dancing - 6.50pm on BBC One

After last week's adventure to Blackpool, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return to the Elstree studio for another week of glitz and glamour with the seven remaining couples as the series seriously heats up. This week, the final seven will perform two dances comprised of the regular individual routines, and a simultaneous performance during a Lindy Hop challenge. But who will end up top of the leaderboard this week? We can't wait to find out!

Michael McIntyre's Big Show - 8.10pm on BBC One

This week the jolly comedian is joined by special guests Kylie Minogue and Doctor Who's latest star Bradley Walsh for an evening of laughs and entertainment. Performing a moving ballad with Jack Savoretti, Kylie acts as this week's musical guest while Bradley guest stars to play a hilarious game of Celebrity Send to All. All this, plus, an airline pilot gets the surprise of a lifetime as his West End dreams come true in this week's Unexpected Star.

Sunday 25 November

Louis Theroux's Altered States: Take My Baby - 9pm on BBC Two

After spending time speaking about polyamory and terminally ill patients, Louis Theroux is back for another hard-hitting subject – on how adoption is a growing business in California, with the adoption process often costing as much as $50,000. Meeting both the families that are unable to conceive and the women preparing to give up their babies, the last episode in this series hears stories of poverty, addiction and abuse relating to adoption in the US.

Dynasties - 8pm on BBC One

This week nature documentary maker extraordinaire David Attenborough narrates a pride of lions on Kenya's Masai Mara. Showing the dangers that come when the adult males desert the group, the two remaining adult females are left to protect their eight cubs from rival prides, herds of buffalo and worst of all humans.

Doctor Who – 6:30pm on BBC One

The Doctor and Team TARDIS take a trip into the past yet again, this time to see a terrifying witch trial unfold at the hands of an evil local, gaining the interest of the extremely superstitious King of England, King James I (oh hey, Alan Cumming). We've been loving the history shows so far this series, and can't wait to see what this episode has in store!