Florence Pugh is certainly the breakout star of the moment dazzling audiences as lead character Charlie in the hit new BBC series The Little Drummer Girl. Starring opposite Big Little Lies villain Alexander Skarsgard, the 22-year-old Oxfordshire-born actress is gaining ciritical acclaim for her performance in the BBC's adaptation of John Le Carré's novel, and we couldn’t agree more.

The series, which sees Florence at the centre of a battle between Israeli intelligence officer and Palestinian terrorist mastermind Khalil is certainly solidifying her as a future mega star, but this isn’t the first time the actress has won viewers adoration, appearing in a whole host of programmes and films throughout the last few years. Acting from a young age, it was Florence’s debut in dark coming-of-age flick The Falling, opposite Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams that first got people talking.

However, it was her big break in the 2017 film Lady Macbeth based on a 19th century Russian novel ‘Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk’ that had critics dubbing her the next Kate Winslet. Florence’s role in the thrilling independent film gained her a nomination for BAFTA's EE Rising Star award alongside young actors Josh O'Connor (who will soon play Prince Charles in season three of The Crown) and Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out).

Her latest role in The Little Drummer Girl is arguably her most mainstream to date already being compared to smash hit series The Night Manager, and her success is only set to continue as she is currently filming Greta Gerwig's much anticipated adaptation of Little Women. The actress is rumoured to be playing Amy, the youngest of the March sisters in the Louisa May Alcott novel, and will be acting against by Hollywood royalty including Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Laura Dern and Saoirse Ronan. But if you can’t wait until then to catch the actress on screen, check out BBC’s The Little Drummer Girl, airing Sundays at 9pm.

