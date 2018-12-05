Strictly's Janette and Aljaz reveal why they are excited for the future All fans of this Strictly couple will be just as happy about this too!

Strictly Come Dancing may be coming to an end soon, but for pro couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec, there are still plenty of things to look forward to. This week, Aljaz shared a video on his Instagram account, where the couple discussed their upcoming dance tour, Remembering the Movies. Janette said: "Hello everyone, we are so excited to be bringing you guys a brand new show, with brand new dances and a brand new cast. Everything new, new, new, and it's called Remembering the Movies." The pro dancer then asked Aljaz what his favourite on-screen moment was, to which he replied: "It has to be Gandalf from Lord of the Rings, prohibiting the demon from crossing the bridge." The pair then laughed as they mimicked the scene.

Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are looking forward to their new show

The much talked about show will see Aljaz and Janette pay dance tributes to some of the most iconic movies, including Saturday Night Fever, The Greatest Showman, La La Land and Cabaret. The show kicks off on 21 March in Llandudno, Venue Cymru in North Wales, and the pair will tour the country, ending up in Richmond Theatre in south west London on 9 May for their final show. Both pros have already enjoyed getting into the movie fever last month as they participated in Strictly's Movie Week, with Janette and her dance partner Dr Ranj dancing the Quickstep to Aladdin's Prince Ali, and Aljaz and his dance partner Kate Silverton dancing the Foxtrot to Why Don’t You Do Right from Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

The couple have had an exciting year

It hasn’t just been Aljaz and Janette's professional life has been full of highs either. The couple welcomed their first niece at the end of October when Aljaz's sister Lara gave birth to a baby girl named Zala. The pair met the newborn for the first time at the beginning of November, and Aljaz shared sweet photographs of himself and Janette holding Zala, which he posted on Instagram, captioning the post: "When auntie and uncle meet the little angel for the first time."

Aljaz has made no secret of his desire to become a dad, and opened up to HELLO! about the new addition to the family at the end of October. "Little Zala is my biggest fan," he gushed. When asked if being an uncle makes him want kids of his own, the pro dancer replied: "Yes it does [make me feel broody]. I've always been broody but I can't wait to meet her [Zala] actually, more than anything." He added: "I can't think of myself if I'm broody or not broody, I just can't wait to meet her… I love kids."

