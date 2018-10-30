EastEnders spoilers: Carmel Kazemi's exit revealed as this popular character returns Your weekly spoilers for Monday 5 November to Friday 9 November

As one resident leaves Albert Square, another familiar face returns in next week's episodes of EastEnders. Carmel Kazemi's exit has been known for some time now after actress Bonnie Langford revealed she would be leaving the show earlier in the year. And next week, the popular character finally bids farewell to the Square in emotional scenes. Elsewhere, Max and Rainie are in for a shock when Cora Cross is spotted in Walford, and the battle for baby Abi continues. But after an incident outside, viewers will be left wondering whether Abi is in safe hands with Cora. Hayley, meanwhile, struggles to look after her baby and makes a huge decision about their future.

Carmel says an emotional goodbye to Kush

Monday 5 November – Carmel prepares to leave Albert Square

Grieving Carmel plans to leave Walford, and the residents of Albert Square are touched when she goes around gifting them with sentimental items belonging to Shakil. Before going, Carmel says an emotional goodbye to Kush, and takes one final look at Shakil's poster. Hayley arrives back in Walford, but with no money and very little possessions for her baby, she doesn’t know what to do, and in a desperate measure, leaves her newborn baby on Ahmed's doorstep with a note.

Cora Cross returns

Tuesday 6 November – The Slater family look for Hayley and the baby

The Slaters continue to search for Hayley and her baby, but Bev covers for her, telling Kat that she doesn’t know where they are. Bev reassures Hayley that she has made the right decision about leaving her baby with the Ahmed family, but it isn’t long before Arshad realises that Mariam had lied about calling the social services, and she admits that the baby is Hayley's. After feeling guilty, Hayley decides to go to the Ahmed's, but she is stopped on her way after bumping into Kat. The pair have a huge argument, causing Hayley to return back to her mum's house. Elsewhere, Rainie and Max are stopped in their tracks when they spot Cora in the Square going into Ian's house. After another devastating blow, the couple's fears for getting custody of baby Abi grow.

Hayley struggles to bond with her baby

Thursday 8 November – Tina makes a worrying discovery

After being told by Ritchie that Mick should plead guilty to shooting Stuart in order to lower his sentence, Linda fires her, leaving Tina stunned. Tina is then shocked further when she makes a discovery on Linda's phone. Max, meanwhile, meets up with his new solicitor and feels positive with the outcome, while Cora struggles to cope with looking after baby Abi after an incident happens outside. Hayley starts to change her mind about her child after a worrying incident leads them in hospital.

Louise and Hunter throw a party

Friday 9 November – Hunter and Louise's party ends badly

Hayley returns with Bev and her baby, as Bev tries to play the caring mum, while Linda is shocked when Tina arrives during her meeting with Stuart. Meanwhile, Hunter and Louise throw a party, but it doesn’t go according to plan.

