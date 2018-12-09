Strictly bosses just made groundbreaking decision for first time in 14 years Little Mix are on hand to help

It's been an exciting series of Strictly Come Dancing, with the introduction of 'Couples' Choice' dances and same-sex partnering during one of the cast's opening performances. Now, the BBC show is set to do another first on Sunday night's results show, with the help of hit girl band Little Mix. The girls - Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall - will perform on the show alongside an all-female band and all-female dancers, which has never been done before over Strictly's 14-year history. Little Mix took to Instagram to announce:" We’re so excited for this one! Your girls are gonna be performing on @bbcstrictly this Sunday and it's the first time all the dancers and band will be women. Make sure you tune in to @BBCOne at 7:15PM GMT. the girls x #LittleMixStrictlyComeDancing."

Little Mix posted about their excitement

The decision to use same-sex couples earlier in the series came after many calls by fans and celebrities. It could even mean that celebrity contestants could dance with same-sex partners in future series. Former contestant Dr Ranj Singh spoke out on the subject before joining the show in September, revealing: "I would love to dance with a same-sex partner. I would value a time when same sex couples could dance on shows like Strictly. It is incredibly important." Judge Craig Revel Horwood also addressed the issue back in 2017, agreeing he would wholeheartedly champion the idea. During an appearance on Lorraine, he said: "I think same-sex couples can exist, you only have to decide who's going to go backwards really, don't you. That's the only difference."

Sunday night's results show will see which four couples will make it through to next week's Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final! Two couples will face the dread dance-off before finding out who the judges' want to send through.

