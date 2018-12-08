Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell nearly kiss after Bruno Tonioli calls out romance The chemistry was sizzling on the dance floor

It was an emotional Strictly Come Dancing semi-final, as all five couples performed a series of passionate and dramatic dances, including Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell. In fact, during their Peaky Blinders themed Argentine Tango, the pair teased viewers by very nearly kissing during the routine. Earlier in the night, judge Bruno Tonioli had commented on the chemistry between the pair after they performed a romantic Viennese Waltz at the start of the show. He said: "You're irresistible, you're adorable to watch. Your connection with your partner is so caring. So gentle, so sweet." While he made these comments, he embraced fellow judge Shirley Ballas and pretended to kiss her. Even host Tess Daly called their routine 'passionate' and romantic'. Joe and Dianne looked very coy after the comments and the audience burst out in fits of knowing giggles.

READ: Who will reach the Strictly Come Dancing finals?

Bruno and Shirley do an impression of Joe and Dianne

The comments and kiss come after Joe dropped a major hint on This Morning that he was dating Dianne. Speaking to Philip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, while Dianne was sat right next to him, the YouTube sensation insisted that the pair are "too busy" for anything but rehearsing and performing for the BBC show. But when quizzed by host Phillip about the dating rumours, Joe smiled and coyly said: "Here we go! Do you know what, it's so nice, I've met such a good friend in Dianne." Leaning forward Phillip remarked: "And…?" Laughing, Joe replied: "We haven't got time to think of anything like that! We're so busy dancing." Phillip then probed: "Is that a no?" To which Joe said: "We're so busy dancing! We haven't got time!"

READ: Strictly Come Dancing's Joe Sugg drops major hint he's dating Dianne Buswell

Joe and Dianne nearly kiss!

Dianne - who recently confirmed her split from Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan - went on to praise Joe's efforts with all his dance. "He is an absolute dream to teach," she gushed. "Everything I tell him he takes on-board. Not only is he such a hard worker, he does it with so much fun. We haven’t had a day in the studio where we haven’t laughed continuously… I've had the time of my life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.