Louise Redknapp gets excited for new start This will be a great!

Louise Redknapp has a lot to look forward to in the new year as the former Strictly Come Dancing star will be starring in the new theatre production, 9 to 5 the Musical, which is based on Dolly Parton's music. The ex-wife of Jamie Redknapp took to Instagram at the start of the week to reveal that she was getting ready for her first day of rehearsals. The mum-of-two posted a photograph of a quote from the song 9 to 5 which read: "Tumble outta bed, and stumble to the kitchen, pour myself a cup of ambition," and wrote besides it: "Here we go. @9to5themusicaluk #firstday #rehearsals." Louise's friends were quick to share their support, with Caroline Flack writing: "Good luck," while another follower said: "Good luck you'll smash it!" A third added: "Can't wait to see it, tickets booked." The theatre production is set to be a success, with Louise starring alongside ex-EastEnders actress Bonnie Langford, as well as Brian Conley.

Louise Redknapp is starting rehearsals for new musical 9 to 5

It's been an exciting time not only for Louise, but for her two sons Charley and Beau, who celebrated their grandfather Harry Redknapp's success on Sunday night after he was crowned king of the jungle on I'm A Celebrity. Jamie shared a sweet video of himself and Beau, and his two cousins watching Harry find out he had won the popular game show. Jamie and Beau jumped up and down cheering, and Jamie told his dad to now hurry back home as the family missed him.

Louise and her two sons Charley and Beau

Louise and Jamie split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage, but have remained on good terms for their children. Louise had previously opened up to The Telegraph about her marriage and her time on Strictly, saying: "He's an amazing man and we've had 20 good years together... I know he's trying to understand that I do need to do this." She continued: "I have spent most of my life pleasing everyone else, worrying about being judged and thinking I should always do the right thing by staying at home, looking after my kids and my husband. I lost myself, I became a sort of Stepford Wife, wanting to be perfect at it. It was only when I agreed to do Strictly Come Dancing that I realised I couldn’t just go back to that."

