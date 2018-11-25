I'm A Celebrity's Harry Redknapp's son Jamie wants him to leave jungle for this emotional reason Are you enjoying the new series of I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity's Harry Redknapp has been proving his popularity in the jungle, and has settled in nicely to camp life, even completing a gruesome Bushtucker Trial on Saturday night to win stars for his new friends. But there is one viewer at home who is keen for the former football manager to leave, and that's his son Jamie Redknapp! The footballer wants his dad to be reunited with his mum, Sandra, because she misses him. He told the Mirror: "I'm going to try and vote him out. I want to get him to come home and see my mum and get him out of there. My mum is more nervous than anything as she misses him whenever they are apart."

Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra have been married for 54 years

Harry has been delighting his camp mates with his many stories about his relationship with Sandra, making it clear just how in love the pair are. He told Fleur East and Sair Khan that he rings his wife ten times a day, saying: "She's my life. I'm a bit scared, getting a bit older. I love her too much, if anything happened it would just kill me. We just get on so well. I only want to be with her. I can never wait to see her."

Harry's son Jamie wants his dad to leave the show to be with his mum

Earlier in the week, Harry also recalled the story of how he first met Sandra - the twin of Frank Lampard's late mum Patricia - to John Barrowman, telling him that it was at a dance in a pub in East London called the Two Puddings, when he was just 16. He told the Doctor Who star that Sandra had picked him over his good looking friend. "Me and my mate Macca, he was a goalkeeper for West Ham, saw these two lovely girls and I said to Macca shall we have a dance with those two. Macca is a good looking geezer and I look back on it now and think Sandra must have seen us both coming over and thought 'I hope I ain't got him' and she went for me, 54 years later, we're still going strong."

