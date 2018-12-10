Holly Willoughby shares candid picture with her children in the I'm A Celebrity jungle The This Morning star bids farewell to the Australian jungle

After her triumphant debut on I'm A Celebrity this year, Holly Willoughby has bid farewell to the Australian jungle. The This Morning presenter, who stepped in for Ant McPartlin, took to Instagram to share an emotional post on Instagram in which she thanked the hosting country and ITV for having her and her family for the past few weeks. She shared a candid picture of herself posing inside the iconic campsite with her three children - Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and four-year-old Chester - alongside the caption: "Thank you for having us."

Holly Willoughby with her children inside the jungle

Sunday night's finale saw Holly and her co-host Declan Donnelly crown Harry Redknapp the new King of the Jungle. The mum-of-three, who will resume her This Morning presenting duties next year, also posted a lovely picture with the football legend after his win. "Yaaaaas! So wonderful to be able to crown the man that melted our hearts for the last three weeks," she wrote. "Congratulations King Harry." Reflecting on her time, Holly added: "@imacelebrity its been the most wonderful adventure… thank you for having me. Jam roly polys all round!"

Fans immediately rushed to heap praise on Holly for her remarkable turn on the popular ITV show, with one writing: "You've been brilliant (or should I say fab-u-lous!!!). I hope you will join Ant and Dec in co-presenting the series next year." Another added: "You've been brilliant and given the show a fresh feel! Hope you come back next year." A third post read: "Thank you for being an absolute star! You have done Ant & Dec proud with your enthusiasm and real connection with the celebrities. Well done Holly.... you were def queen of the jungle this year." [sic]

Meanwhile, Holly recently spoke of her decision to take her kids out of school as she revealed their education plans during their time in Australia. Speaking to The Sun, she revealed: "The children will have a tutor out there, they’ve got loads to do. I've spoken to their teachers. The kids are like, 'What do you mean we're not going on holiday?'" The doting mum added: "I've had to be really clear with them, they can play for a couple of hours but none of us are on holiday. We're all doing work."

