Over the past few weeks, Ashley Roberts has been criticised by Strictly Come Dancing viewers for having an "unfair advantage" over other contestants due to her dance past experience with Pussycat Dolls. And on Sunday night, the American star took to Instagram to hit back at all the negative comments after finding herself in the dreaded dance-off with partner Pasha Kovalev for the third time in a row. In a defiant post, she wrote: "What a weekend. From four 10's to having to do the dance off for the third time in a row. I have definitely gotten to experience the whole spectrum of the Strictly adventure. And I'm grateful for it all!"

She added: "I remember when I first started I had to call my mum (she's a huge fan of the show) to ask her what style was ballroom and which was Latin! And now I can say I sort of enjoy a ballroom hold and a little cha cha of the hips. To those on social media sending positive messages of love and support… thank you! Your messages helped give me a boost when I needed it." Heaping praise on her dancer partner Pasha, she concluded: "Now it's final time! Can't believe it! We did it @pashakovalev you're the best."

Ahead of the show's launch, Ashley was forced to defend her previous dancing experience, telling journalists at a press conference: "People obviously know what I did with the Dolls. We were running around the world, booty-popping for days. This is a new skill, and I'm just really grateful to be here." She added: "I'm very excited to be learning a new skill. Hopefully, I'll go out there and do alright – we'll see, this is going to be new for me." She is now set to compete alongside Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell as well as Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton in next weekend's final.

