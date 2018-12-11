Danny Dyer has confirmed Love Island's Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer have reconciled What is the truth?!

After Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham devastated Love Island fans by announcing their split, Dani's dad, Danny, has revealed that the pair have reconciled. Chatting on the Jonathan Ross Show, the EastEnders actor gave an insight into their argument, and why Dani had taken to Instagram stories to announce their split. She said: "She hasn't split up with Jack, that's all [expletive], that is."

"Jon, they've had a row," he continued. "They've had a row, she's got a bit emotional and I think she has whacked that [message] up and immediately regretted it. You know what women are like… I'm just saying she got a little bit irate, screaming and shouting, the ultimate way to punish him maybe. I don't know what was going on but I can tell you now, they're sweet." Dani shared a message on Instagram stories last week which read: "Jack and I have sadly decided to part ways. It's been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but we've sadly come to the realisation that it's not meant to be long term. We both plan to stay friends. I hope you'll all understand. Love Dani x." Since then, she has posted a fun clip of Jack on her Instagram story, appearing to have confirmed their reconciliation.

After Jonathan asked him whether they were definitely back together, Danny said: "They've had a little argument as we all do, we all have tear ups. Don't declare nothing to the world, I've told her this. That was my bit of fatherly advice. It is okay, it is all sweet… He's a good kid. Apparently I've been begging her to leave him, all these stories coming out. It's crackers. I don't understand where it comes from. He's good as gold." He added that their television appearances haven't helped their relationship, explaining: "They met on a TV show and the public voted for them… But actually they are real human beings now and they've had to parade themselves in front of cameras but now they need to start sitting back a little bit and concentrate on what is important which is their relationship."

