Love Island's Jack Fincham reveals friendship with Danny Dyer Dani Dyer's new boyfriend has her dad's seal of approval!

Jack Fincham has revealed that he is getting on like a house on fire with his new girlfriend Dani Dyer's dad, Danny, and that the pair have been texting while the EastEnders actor is on holiday in Orlando. Speaking about Dani's dad on Love Island: The Reunion, Jack said: "Yeah I've been texting him, he told me he likes me!" Jack and Dani grew incredibly close in the two months that they spend on Love Island, and Jack revealed the couple's plan to move in together and eventually get married, telling presenter Caroline Flack: "Listen, we'll get married, but not in the next year."

Danny and Jo met Jack on video chat

Dani recently opened up about why her parents, Danny and Jo Mas, are currently on holiday in Orlando in the week that she left the villa. Chatting to Good Morning Britain, she said: "They didn't think I was going to last. My dad said he thought I'd last [a] half hour. It's rained for them so I've just said, 'You know what, you should have been home'. It has been really difficult because it has been such a huge change in our lives, but they have been brilliant. My dad especially, they ring us all the time. He's going to guide Jack as well with the right direction, which is nice."

Jack opened up about messaging Danny

Danny previously praised his eldest daughter's new boyfriend when meeting him on webcam during the show, telling him: "You know what Jack, listen, proper geezer. I love the fact you've got a little derby, you've got so much charisma… It takes a brave man to bowl in that gaff, they're all abbed up, got nothing about them, no disrespect yeah. You've looked after each other in there, it's a beautiful thing, do you know what I mean? It's rare."

