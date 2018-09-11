Danny Dyer drops major hint about reality TV show with daughter Dani This needs to happen!

Danny Dyer has strongly suggested that he is in talks to star in a reality TV show with his daughter Dani. Speaking to Roman Kemp at the TV Choice Awards, the EastEnders actor said: "There is stuff on the table. It could either be brilliant and genius or an absolute car crash… it's worrying. But we'll have little meetings and see what happens really. And if they want it, maybe we should give it to them – for the right money!"

At the awards, the soap star also spoke to Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold, and seemed to hint that he was working on a film. "We've had some mad stuff come at us, it could be brilliant or it could be a car crash," he said. "Yeah [we will be] working together. We want to do a film together too, not just selling our soul to the devil, we want to do something credible."

Danny was recognised for his acting talents at the London awards ceremony, picking up the Best Soap Actor for his role in EastEnders. The modest star paid tribute to his 22-year-old daughter, who was crowned the winner of Love Island 2018 alongside her boyfriend Jack Fincham earlier this summer. "I would like to believe that I got this award for being an actor," Danny quipped. "But it's probably because my daughter Dani won Love Island."

Danny and Dani attended the TV Choice Awards with Jack Fincham

If Dani does go down the acting route, it wouldn't be the first time she has appeared on the big screen. The former barmaid, who also briefly appeared as a contestant on Survival of the Fittest, has had small roles in some of her father's films, including The Other Half, Run for Your Wife and Vendetta.

Danny, who is best known as Mick Carter from EastEnders, is clearly a dedicated family man. Speaking to HELLO! in a previous interview, the actor said: "I was a baby when I had Dani – I couldn't even shave. So me and my eldest daughter have grown up together. We are very close and she can tell me anything."

