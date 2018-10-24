Father daughter duo Danny and Dani Dyer set for Gogglebox special We can't wait to see what these two have to say!

Danny and Dani Dyer have revealed that they will be settling down in front of their TV for the special episode of Gogglebox for Channel 4's Stand Up to Cancer event, which will air on Friday night. Posting a photo of herself with her famous dad, Dani wrote: "I absolutely love Gogglebox and couldn't be more excited to be on it with my dad. What an experience it was! Stand Up To Cancer is such an amazing cause and I'm proud to have been asked to be a part of it."

Danny and Dani will star on Gogglebox together

The EastEnders actor shared the same photo, and sweetly called his daughter his "soul mate" in the caption, writing: "Me and my beautiful little soul mate @danidyerxx will be on Gogglebox this Friday night talking a bit of [explicit] in aid of Stand Up to Cancer. We all need to come together and raise some serious reddies to try and combat this nasty evil thing that takes far too many lives." Fans were quick to discuss the upcoming episode, with one writing: "Anything with your dad on it makes me happy. His chat into the villa was the best. Can't wait to see this," while another added: "Yay looking forward to it."

READ: Danny Dyer to host new royal series – you have to see the photos

Loading the player...

Peter Crouch and his wife, Abbey Clancy, will also be taking part in the episode. Sharing a photo of herself with her husband and her dad, Abbey captioned the post: "Had the best time featuring on my favourite TV show @c4gogglebox with my hubby and my dad! Such an amazing cause @standup2canceruk please watch Friday @channel4 and let's raise some money!" Plenty of stars have previously appeared in special episodes of Gogglebox, including Jamie Dornan, Kate Moss, Liam Gallagher, Geri Halliwell and Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

READ: You won't believe what Dani Dyer just said about her dad's fashion sense

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.