Ashley Roberts has a unique technique to help ahead of the Strictly final Everyone is doing everything they can in a bid to win the glitterball trophy on Saturday night

Strictly Come Dancing star Ashley Roberts has found herself in the dreaded dance-off three weeks in a row, but nothing is going to let the Pussycat Dolls singer feel deflated. Like the rest of the remaining celebrities, she has been working hard with dance partner Pasha Kovalev in the studio ahead of Saturday night's final, and in the lead-up she has revealed a good technique she has been practicing. Taking to Instagram, Ashley posted a photograph of a pink candle and a book called The Power of Crystal Healing, and wrote next to it: "My kind of evening. Thanks @selenaandsophia for the yummy candle and @your_emmalucy for the good reading vibes. Good vibes."

Ashley Roberts is reading a healing book ahead of Strictly's final

Ashley is renowned for her positive attitude and defiantly posted a quote by Billy Cox on Tuesday night, which read: "The two things in life you are in control of are your attitude and your effort." The Strictly star has certainly been putting a lot of effort into her dance routines, and has been impressing the judges and viewers at home with her flawless moves throughout the competition. Pasha even said that he was "in awe" of Ashley's abilities, while HELLO!'s Strictly correspondent Brendan Cole has also been full of praise towards the singer.

Ashley and Pasha have impressed the judges with their dancing all series

While Ashley has made it into Strictly's final, along with couples Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell and Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice, she has dealt with critics along the way who have said that she has had an "unfair advantage" over the other contestants due to her dance background. However, Ashley took to Instagram on Sunday night after she found herself in the dance-off again, and wrote: "What a weekend. From four 10's to having to do the dance off for the third time in a row. I have definitely gotten to experience the whole spectrum of the Strictly adventure. And I'm grateful for it all!"

The Strictly star shared a positive quote on social media ahead of Saturday night

She added: "I remember when I first started I had to call my mum (she's a huge fan of the show) to ask her what style was ballroom and which was Latin! And now I can say I sort of enjoy a ballroom hold and a little cha cha of the hips. To those on social media sending positive messages of love and support… thank you! Your messages helped give me a boost when I needed it."

Ashley and Pasha have the support of all their friends and family, as well as fans and the rest of the Strictly pros who didn’t make it to the final, who know more than anyone just how they will be feeling in the lead-up to the last show. Pro Katya Jones – who won Strictly in 2017 with celebrity dance partner Joe McFadden – urged fans to support all the remaining couples during the last few days. Katya posted a video of herself and Joe dancing the American Smooth in last year's semi-final, and wrote next to it: "Same time last year when @mrjoemcfadden and I danced our American Smooth in the semi-final. I know how exhausted everyone feels, and two dances is no easy task! So give them support and appreciation for all the hard work every single person puts in!"

Ashley Roberts shares dream of Strictly final

