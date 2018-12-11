Katya Jones suffers painful injury ahead of Strictly final That looks nasty!

Ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday night, all the pro dancers and remaining celebrities have been hard at work. And as ever with dancing, this has meant a fair few injuries along the way. On Monday, Katya Jones revealed that she had fallen and hurt her hip in rehearsals, and shared a photo of a nasty looking bruise on Instagram Stories, which she captioned "Ouch". Luckily Katya has not let the fall stop her from continuing with her dancing though, as she has been training with the other pros for their final group dance of the series. Katya is also thought to be reuniting with her 2018 dance partner Seann Walsh on Saturday for the final. The pair found themselves at the centre of a media storm during their time on the show after they were filmed passionately kissing after a night out. While Katya and her husband, pro dancer Neil Jones, have remained together following the incident, Seann's girlfriend Rebecca Humphries publically ended their relationship on social media.

This year, Katya will know only too well how the winners feel, having received the Strictly glitterball trophy herself in 2017 when partnered with Holby City actor Joe McFadden. Over the weekend, Katya reflected on just how exhausting it is training so far along in the competition, and asked her social media followers to support all the remaining couples during the last few days. Katya posted a video of herself and Joe dancing the American Smooth in last year's semi-final, and wrote next to it: "Same time last year when @mrjoemcfadden and I danced our American Smooth in the semi-final. I know how exhausted everyone feels, and two dances is no easy task! So give them support and appreciation for all the hard work every single person puts in!"

Katya and her husband Neil Jones

After Strictly, Katya and her husband Neil Jones will be busy working on another dance project, as they star in show Somnium: A Dancer's Dream, which is dubbed an "explosive dance show" that depicts "a complicated modern love story". Katya and Neil will dance in the show for three dates in June at London's Sadler's Wells. As well as dancing together on Strictly, Katya and Neil also run their own dance school called The Joneses' Studios, where they regularly go and teach at. They have also been working on the upcoming Strictly Christmas special, which will see Neil have his own dance partner. Last month, it was revealed that Neil would be one of the few pro dancers to be paired up with a celebrity for the annual show, with former Strictly semi-finalist Anita Rani.

