Darcey Bussell talks Strictly Come Dancing 2018's scandals The Strictly judge has opened up about the scandalous series

Darcey Bussell has opened up about the several scandals surrounding Strictly Come Dancing this year while chatting on the Graham Norton Show, which will air on Friday on BBC One. When asked about the drama surrounding the show, including Katya Jones and Seann Walsh's kissing scandal, Danny John Jules and Amy Dowden's fall out and controversy surrounding Ashley Roberts' dancing experience, the Strictly judge said: "There's probably no more [scandal] than there usually is."

Darcey opened up about this year's Strictly scandals

She continued: "It's just unusual for people to be so tactile and not to think you are coming on to them - it's the job and dancers are used to it but perhaps other people get the wrong idea." She also joked about the advice she'd give a married person taking part in the next series, adding: "I'm only there to judge!"

Loading the player...

The retired ballerina also opened up about receiving her damehood from the Queen, explaining: "I got two medals - it's really cool but I did drop one and was terrified I was going to damage it before I'd had fun wearing it. I had no idea who was going to present it to me beforehand. But, it was the Queen and she doesn't do them that often. I was very excited because just two people in front of me was Paul McCartney. I'm not sure what he was getting and I didn't get a chance to ask him. I was overwhelmed!" Fellow guest on the chat show, Bill Bailey, also revealed that he had been invited to take part in the dance show, saying: "I've been asked a couple of times. I like the idea of the dancing but it is so judgemental, which isn't for me. I'd like to learn to dance without the critique. It's pretty harsh and withering."

