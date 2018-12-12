Joe Sugg shocks Strictly fans by dyeing his hair bright red for Dianne Buswell He actually did it!

Joe Sugg has made it to the final of Strictly Come Dancing, which means that he had a very big promise to keep. At the start of the show, YouTube star Joe promised he'd dye his hair red - the same colour as dance partner Dianne Buswell's - if he made it through to the show's final week. Proving he's a man of his word, Joe unveiled his bright red new do on Wednesday's episode of It Takes Two. Asked by a shocked Zoe Ball if he liked it, Joe replied: "It's alright, I can't say anything bad because Dianne wouldn't like that." Hmmm, he doesn't seem too convinced. But Dianne gushed: "I love it, I think this is the new Joe Sugg." He didn't confirm if he'll be keeping it for the weekend, but all eyes will more likely be on his dancing feet than his head, anyway.

READ: Anne Hegerty reveals Nick Knowles' unseen I'm a Celebrity arguments

Joe showed off his new hair on It Takes Two

Fans were amazed by Joe's huge - and pretty hilarious - gesture for making it through to the final with Dianne. One viewer wrote: "Joe Sugg is a man of his word and he somehow manages to pull off red hair...WOW," while another tweeted: "When you commit to #Strictly, you REALLY commit!!! Right down to the red hair!!! You’re such a good sport." A third enthusiastic fan said: "I can tell that you don't like it, Joe. But I on the other hand absolutely love it!"

READ: I'm a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp tells Emily Atack she's too good for his son Jamie

Joe and Dianne will perform three dances in the final this weekend, amid rumours that the pair are dating. They even teased fans with a near-kiss in the semi final, and judge Bruno Tonioli felt compelled to comment on the undeniable chemistry between the pair after they performed a romantic Viennese Waltz at the start of the show. He said: "You're irresistible, you're adorable to watch. Your connection with your partner is so caring. So gentle, so sweet." While he made these comments, he embraced fellow judge Shirley Ballas and pretended to kiss her. Joe and Dianne looked very coy after the comments and the audience burst out in fits of knowing giggles. The performances came after they failed to deny a romance on This Morning earlier in the week.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.