Danny John-Jules officially returning to Strictly Come Dancing – see the photo See Danny John-Jules reunited with his dance partner, Amy Dowden!

Danny John-Jules is back on Strictly Come Dancing! The actor, who faced controversy on the show after it was reported that he had a fall out with his dance partner, Amy Dowden, looked delighted to be back on the show for the grand finale, which will air on Saturday. In the post, he has his arm around his former dance partner, and the pair were all smiles for the sweet snap. The caption read: "Look who's back! Practicing an epic group dance for Saturday. Let the countdown to the #Strictly final begin!"

Danny and Amy posed centre stage for the snap

Fans were surprised to see Danny return to the show, particularly after he missed the It Takes Two aftershow interview following their exit, with the show's presenter Zoe Ball simply explaining that he had decided not to take part in the interview. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Very pleased to see Danny and Amy," while another added: "Nice to see Danny there, not really a good idea to miss It Takes Two."

The former Red Dwarf star returned to social media in late November after spending time in the Dominica, and reached out to his supporters on his return on social media, writing: "After 'Leaving On A Jet Plane' and having just landed back in UK, I'm overwhelmed by all the love and support I've been catching up on. It's been very comforting and very much appreciated," he tweeted alongside a Strictly GIF of him and Amy." A spokesperson for Strictly previously told HELLO! that Danny would be returning for the final, explaining: "Every year all of our celebrities are invited back for the grand final at the end of the series. This year is no different and we look forward to reuniting them all once more."

