Phillip Schofield forced to reveal whether Gemma Collins has quit Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice presenter Phillip Schofield has been quizzed about whether or not Gemma Collins will compete in the skating competition. The TOWIE star had threatened to quit the show even before its launch on Sunday, but it sounds like Gemma will be making an appearance on the rink this weekend.

Speaking on This Morning, Phillip was questioned by host Eamonn Holmes and forced to confirm: "I've made no secret of the fact that I have said to Gemma herself that it'll be a miracle if you stick with this until the live shows… and I can confirm, that as I walked in this morning – and I've only been here about 40 minutes or so – Gemma was rehearsing on the ice, so she is here."

Phillip also revealed that show bosses had given in to Gemma's demands that she not dance to Venga Boys classic We Like To Party! (The Vengabus). The reality TV star, 37, looked visibly disgusted when she was told by her dance partner Matt Evers that she would skate to the cheesy anthem. "I'm not coming out to that!" said a shocked Gemma. "You are joking. I'm leaving the show. Is this a joke? No, I'm leaving the show."

Well, it sounds like Gemma has got her way, as Phillip revealed on Friday, two days before the launch: "And I can also confirm, she is not skating to the Vengaboys!"

Gemma will be dancing this weekend

The popular This Morning host also spoke to three celebrity contestants who are preparing to compete, including X Factor runner-up Saara Alto. The Finnish singer explained that despite growing up in a skating-mad country, she does not have an advantage. "This is very different, I have no advantage, and this is so difficult," said Saara. "I have to concentrate on every single muscle and that is so difficult. And I was definitely not being lifted, definitely not! I'm so nervous but excited."

