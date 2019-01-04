Strictly's Kevin Clifton is unrecognisable in hilarious childhood photo That was many moons ago!

Kevin, is that you? Joanne Clifton has shared a hilarious throwback photo of herself and her older brother Kevin, but fans had to do a double take as the Strictly champion looked barely recognisable. Joanne uploaded the snap of the siblings from their childhood dancing days; while the cute blonde wore a pink outfit, a young Kevin looked dapper in a tux. "@keviclifton doesn't look a bit like you," one follower replied, while another agreed: "Joanne is recognisable. Kevin less so, I think!"

The Cliftons have been dancing and competing since their early years and the sport clearly runs in the family. Their parents, Keith and Judy, are four times British Latin American champions and run a dance school in their hometown of Grimsby, the Clifton Dance Academy, which has even taken its classes online.

Kevin and his sister Joanne have been dancing since childhood

The family are incredibly close, and were all very proud of Kevin when he won the 2018 series of Strictly last month with his celebrity dance partner Stacey Dooley. Joanne shared a video of herself in tears after hearing the news, and wrote on Instagram: "What a year he's had... I can't even tell you just how much last night meant for him."

Kevin, whose split from wife Karen Clifton was revealed in the spring, was also congratulated by his ex. Karen was seen running up to him after the winners were announced, yelling "You did it!" as she gave him a big hug.

The professional dancer and Strictly champion is now focusing his energy on the musical Rock of Ages, in which he plays Stacee Jaxx. He will take to the stage on 22 January until April, before resuming his role in June. Kevin's upcoming musical performance means that his Strictly partner Stacey will be dancing with Aljaz Skorjanec during the show's live tour.

