Prince William and Kate's best twinning moments - they're so in sync! The royal couple love to coordinate

While the Princess of Wales' polished style always impresses, we love it when she and her husband Prince William go the extra step to coordinate.

Whether the couple are dressed alike in similar colours, twin from head to toe, or match each other's stances, they always complement one another.

From the early days of their relationship to now, we take a look at the royal couple's best matching moments.

WATCH: See Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's best twinning moments

University graduation

Old school matching! Prince William and Miss Middleton looked alike, and so in love, on the day of their graduation from St. Andrew's University in June 2005. Keeping with university tradition, the pair opted for white shirts and black trousers in what became their first twinning photo released to the public.

Canada tour as newlyweds

Shortly after their royal wedding in April 2011, William and Kate went on tour to Canada and the US. The royals were made honorary members of the Canadian Rangers during an outing to Blatchford Lake, Northwest Territories and gifted bright red matching hoodies. William helped adjust his wife's jumper, which was personalised with her former title, the Duchess of Cambridge.

In this photo, back in 2011, the royal couple could have passed as locals at a rodeo demonstration in Calgary, Canada. The newlyweds showed their fun side, twinning in shirts, jeans and of course, the obligatory white cowboy hats.

Canada tour in 2016

While on a tour of Canada in 2016, William and Kate visited Haida Gwaii, also known as the Queen Charlotte islands. The couple arrived by canoe and spent the day with First Nations leaders, before heading to the Haida Heritage Centre and museum where they watched a traditional welcome ceremony. The couple didn't leave empty-handed – they were presented with matching Raven's Tail scarves.

Scotland tour

During their whirlwind tour of Scotland in 2021, William and Kate coordinated for a day out at sea. Princess Kate looked sporty in her Seeland Woodcock Advanced Jacket, blue jeans and brown ankle boots.

The pair bent down to chat to local children, showing just how in sync they were in their movements.

Dublin visit

During a visit to Savannah House, a residential facility run by charity Extern in County Meath, north of Dublin, in 2020, William and Kate once again mirrored each other's stance perfectly as they chatted to young people.

Commonwealth Games

We love how the Duke and Duchess inadvertently mirrored each other's reactions as they watched the Wales vs Scotland hockey match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

America's Cup World Series

Red, grey and blue! William and Kate slipped into matching Land Rover polos as they toured the Land Rover BAR boat shed at the America's Cup World Series in July 2016 in Portsmouth, England. They each paired their shirts with jeans and a big smile.

Anglesey

Nailing another casual chic look in 2019, William and Kate returned to Anglesey, North Wales - the place they used to call home.

For their walk on Newborough Beach, where they met the Menai Bridge Scouts and explored the beach's wildlife habitat, the royals wrapped up in practical yet stylish jackets.

On safari

Royal safari! Between the matching shades, button down shirts, and an identical pose, Kate and William looked totally in sync as they rode in an open air Jeep. The couple were on safari at Kaziranga National Park in Guwahati, India during their 2016 royal tour.

New Zealand

The royals looked like two peas in a pod, wrapped up in waterproofs and sporting sunglasses for their ride on the Shotover Jet in New Zealand. The best bit about their matching outfits? Their personalised life jackets that had their official titles stitched on.

Aston Villa football club

William and Kate's visit to Aston Villa Football Club was particularly exciting for the Prince, who is a well-known fan of the club. The royals bundled up in matching puffer jackets, with the Prince opting for a trendy blue North Face jacket, and Kate nailing winter chic in a red coat. The pair were visiting the club to hear more about the work of the Coach Core programme.

Sunderland visit

In February 2018, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's parents travelled up north to Sunderland, where they visited a new bridge, the Northern Spire. The couple were one of the first to walk across the bridge, which will help improve links between the Port of Sunderland and the city centre.

While the visit was definitely out of the ordinary for the royal pair, what we loved most was the fact they had to don matching fluorescent safety vests and hard hats for the excursion.

Virgin Money London Marathon

The Prince and Princess of Wales donned matching, sporty Heads Together jumpers as they cheered on runners at the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon. The mental health campaign, spearheaded by the royal couple, aims to tackle stigma and change the conversation on mental health.

