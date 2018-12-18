Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are back together again! See their reunion snap Our favourite presenting duo are back together again!

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have reunited to celebrate the launch of Dancing on Ice. The best friends, who front This Morning together, will be presenting the ice skating competition in January 2019 for their first project together since Holly's return from Australia, where she presented I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! alongside Declan Donnelly for three weeks. The pair looked delighted to be in one another's company and smiled for a selfie, which Phillip posted on Snapchat.

Dressed in a one-shouldered red gown, Holly looked thrilled to be back in the UK and reunited with Phillip as the pair prepared for the show's launch. Phillip recently confirmed that Holly wouldn't be returning to This Morning until the new year after her stint presenting in the jungle. Replying to a fan on Twitter who asked whether Holly would be back on the show in 2018, Phillip replied: "Nope, she can't get back in time, the first time we're on telly together is @dancingonice in the new year."

Holly previously said that she had "the time of [her] life" on I'm a Celebrity, which she co-hosted for one series to fill Ant McPartlin's shoes, who took the year off to focus on his treatment for alcohol addiction. It has been reported that Ant will return for Britain's Got Talent in 2019, which means it would stand to reason that he will present the jungle reality show later in the year once more. Dec appeared to confirm that Ant will be back on TV to the Mirror in mid-December, saying: "It's back to normal for BGT - fingers crossed it will be great." Stephen Mulhern also spoke about Ant returning to the show on Good Morning Britain, saying: "I think it's great, I think it's brilliant. He's apparently doing very well. It will be nice to have all the family back."

