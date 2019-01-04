The very good reason why Ashley Banjo might miss Dancing on Ice Are you going to watch Dancing on Ice?

Although Ashley Banjo is a judge Dancing on Ice, the Diversity dance star has admitted that he might have to miss some of the series for an excellent reason - if his wife Francesca goes into labour! Chatting to Radio Times about expecting his first child, he explained: "I would miss the show [if Francesca went into labour]. It's kind of a double-edged sword where you'd be gutted that you'd miss the show, but I'd have to be straight out. I'm not missing the birth of my first child! I'd be gone."

Ashley and Francesca announced they were expecting a baby in October

It sounds like Ashley is prepared for everything and anything, as he admitted that he even has a pager attached to his belt to alert him if Francesca goes into labour, saying: "I'm on constant alert. I've got a pager on my belt to let me know. I'm ready to go." The pair announced that they were getting ready to welcome a baby together back in October in an Instagram post which showed the pair posing with an ultrasound photo. The caption alongside the photo read: "I am so excited to finally share the news that we are having a baby! Now the time has come to finally say this out loud I have no idea what to say! I don’t know if words alone can explain how full of joy and happiness we both are."

READ: First look at Dancing on Ice 2019 is finally here! See the photos

Loading the player...

He continued: "It has been a more difficult journey to this point than most people know but we are now here with one of the most precious gifts in the world... a little girl! I have so many strong and incredible women around me, I know she will have great examples to follow. Especially this woman right here - my wife and my rock. You are going to be the best mum in the world. I’m so excited to see our little one grow up and if by any chance she wanted to be like her daddy and bust a few moves, I’ve already got the dancing shoes covered!"

READ: Britain's Got Talent winner Ashley Banjo expecting first baby with wife Francesca – find out gender