Britain's Got Talent winner Ashley Banjo expecting first baby with wife Francesca – find out gender Congratulations to the Dancing on Ice judge and his wife!

There are exciting times ahead for Ashley Banjo and his wife Francesca. The former Britain's Got Talent star is about to become a dad for the first time. Ashley shared a photo on Instagram, showing off a baby scan and a pair of pink shoes as he revealed they are having a girl. "I am so excited to finally share the news that we are having a baby!! Now the time has come to finally say this out loud I have no idea what to say! I don't know if words alone can explain how full of joy and happiness we both are."

He revealed: "It has been a more difficult journey to this point than most people know but we are now here with one of the most precious gifts in the world... A little girl! I have so many strong and incredible women around me, I know she will have great examples to follow. Especially this woman right here - my wife and my rock. You are going to be the best mum in the world.

Ashley and Francesca are having a baby girl

"I'm so excited to see our little one grow up and if by any chance she wanted to be like her daddy and bust a few moves, I've already got the dancing shoes covered! Can't wait to meet you little sweetie #firstbaby #nextchapter #family."

MORE: Dressed down Duchess Kate makes surprise appearance at Battersea art fair

Ashley, who is the leader of dance group Diversity, was flooded with congratulatory messages, including some from his celebrity friends. Michelle Heaton replied, "Wow amazing congratulations," while Ashley's younger brother Jordan made a reference to his new role. "Uncle Jord ya know," he wrote.

Loading the player...

Earlier this year, Jordan became a dad for the first time after welcoming a baby boy with his partner Naomi Courts. In May, the 25-year-old shared a picture of his new bundle of joy as they headed home from hospital. "Myself and @naomiella21 haven't shared this straight away because we wanted to take some time to appreciate and enjoy the beautiful moment that we had as a family," Jordan wrote in the caption. "But on the 07.05.2018 at 12.29am our beautiful son was born!"

MORE: Did Kensington Palace let slip Duchess Kate's choice of dress a week before her outing?

He added: "Words cannot describe the feeling of seeing your future come into this world. I'm so proud of mum & baby, both are doing absolutely amazing and @naomiella21 you are a super woman. If I didn't know it before, I do now, I am the luckiest man there is. Welcome to the world Cassius Ashley Banjo."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.