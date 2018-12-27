Dancing on Ice's Jason Gardiner criticises Cheryl's new celebrity dance judge role See what he had to say…

Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner has opened up with his opinions on new BBC show The Greatest Dancer, questioning Cheryl's credentials as a judge on the series. Speaking to The Mirror, he said: "The judging line up on that is questionable as well... what’s her dance background? Where is her dance background? She went to Royal Ballet School that you pay for, an extortionate amount to go to because mum and dad just want to drop you off somewhere for the holidays." Ouch!

Jason is referring to Cheryl's time at the Royal Ballet's summer school when she was nine years old, which she reportedly quit three years later to focus on her singing career. The star will join Strictly's Oti Mabuse and Glee star Matthew Morrison as Dance Captains on the new BBC show, which will see them search for the nation's best dancer.

Amid rumours of a rift with fellow judge Oti, the two women recently spoke out about their relationship, defiantly challenging the claims. Taking to Instagram earlier in December, Oti wrote: "Imagine a world where two women work together with love, support and nothing but sisterhood... THERE [is] ABSOLUTELY NO TENSION between @cherylofficial and myself. This beautiful woman has been nothing but caring, accepting and guiding towards me, she’s funny, smart and honest."

The post came shortly after a report claimed that there was frostiness between the two. Heaping praise on her co-star, Oti added: "@cherylofficial sis you're an absolute QUEEN. I love you dearly and cannot wait to work with you. If anything I feel privileged and honoured to even be picked to share the same panel as you. If you guys don’t believe me make sure you tune in 5th of January 2019 on @bbcone to catch @greatestdancer."

Cheryl sweetly responded: "OTIIIII!! Oh my god… this got me in the feels. You are amazing!! And it is ME that feels privileged to be working alongside you. I doubt anybody could ever feel anything but love for you. Such a warm, kind, funny, genuine soul. I can't wait to be spending more time with you, sharing the panel with you, and learning from you! You’re infectious and I adore you."